WHAT A CATCH: Angler's lucky hook off Urangan Pier

BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning.

BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning. Contributed

LEWIS Kova knew he'd hooked something special when he saw the first flash of yellow under the Urangan Pier.

In a fierce tug-of-war that almost dragged him under the pier in the early hours of Monday morning, the Hervey Bay angler was astonished to haul up a barramundi almost as long as his arm.

The fish weighed in at 6.5kg and measured about 85cm.

For his first barramundi ever, Mr Kova said it was a "bloody nice fish”.

"It was fighting really hard and it really got the adrenaline pumping,” he said.

"I had a lot of fun catching it.”

BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning. Contributed

Wild barramundi are known to grow up to 1.5m long and can weigh up to 60kg, but the majority of caught fish weigh less than 6kg.

While the fish are known to frequent Hervey Bay waters, the bite window during winter is a lot smaller due to colder temperatures.

Mr Kova said many of the other fishermen were quite surprised at the catch.

"They told me barra weren't supposed to be around this time of the year,” he said.

"But I'm happy, it's a great catch.”