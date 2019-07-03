Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning.
BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning. Contributed
News

WHAT A CATCH: Angler's lucky hook off Urangan Pier

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Jul 2019 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEWIS Kova knew he'd hooked something special when he saw the first flash of yellow under the Urangan Pier.

In a fierce tug-of-war that almost dragged him under the pier in the early hours of Monday morning, the Hervey Bay angler was astonished to haul up a barramundi almost as long as his arm.

The fish weighed in at 6.5kg and measured about 85cm.

For his first barramundi ever, Mr Kova said it was a "bloody nice fish”.

"It was fighting really hard and it really got the adrenaline pumping,” he said.

"I had a lot of fun catching it.”

BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning.
BIG BARRA HOOKED: Hervey Bay angler Lewis Kova with the 6.5kg barramundi hooked off the Urangan Pier on Monday morning. Contributed

Wild barramundi are known to grow up to 1.5m long and can weigh up to 60kg, but the majority of caught fish weigh less than 6kg.

While the fish are known to frequent Hervey Bay waters, the bite window during winter is a lot smaller due to colder temperatures.

Mr Kova said many of the other fishermen were quite surprised at the catch.

"They told me barra weren't supposed to be around this time of the year,” he said.

"But I'm happy, it's a great catch.”

barramundi fcfishing fishing fraser coast hervey bay urangan pier
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Marilyn set to give the good oil on wood

    premium_icon Marilyn set to give the good oil on wood

    Whats On THE Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcraftsmen Guild will hold its open day and craft expo

    • 3rd Jul 2019 1:28 PM
    How you can help build Hervey Bay's new whale sculpture

    premium_icon How you can help build Hervey Bay's new whale sculpture

    News The sculpture will be unveiled at the World Whale Conference.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 1:00 PM
    Man critical after chaotic Bruce Highway pile-up

    premium_icon Man critical after chaotic Bruce Highway pile-up

    Breaking A man who was involved in a crash yesterday is in a critical condition

    Shari is ready to re-connect

    premium_icon Shari is ready to re-connect

    Community Preparing for FNQ Expedition