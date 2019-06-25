WHAT A CHARACTER: Bay man raises $50K for kind acts

Character Man Ian Dinte says a big thankyou to everyone who has donated to his fundraising efforts, which has gone towards helping Hervey Bay Special School children like Harry Moore, Levi Rae, Blake Sindel and (back) Jack Leech and Cassie de Leon.

Character Man Ian Dinte says a big thankyou to everyone who has donated to his fundraising efforts, which has gone towards helping Hervey Bay Special School children like Harry Moore, Levi Rae, Blake Sindel and (back) Jack Leech and Cassie de Leon. Alistair Brightman

SMALL change donations given for acting out some 60 different characters has seen one of Hervey Bay's most loveable larrikins raise more than $50,000 for the Hervey Bay Special School.

What started as a bid to get the school airconditioned eight years ago has turned in to an incredible fundraising achievement by Ian Dinte, affectionately known as the region's Character Man.

Mr Dinte, 73, has no ties to the special school but has an autistic grandson who always gets a smile from his granddad's many different characters - something Mr Dinte is now passionate about sharing with special school students.

He can be seen brightening up the lives of parents and children at just about every major event in the region including the Seafood Festival, Fraser Coast Show, RiverFest, Over 50s Lifestyle Expo, Whale Festival Celebrations and outside Pirate's Cave on the Esplanade every school holidays.

Mr Dinte said it was only thanks to everyone who supported his efforts during these appearances that this milestone amount had been reached.

"My secret to success has been that I have never asked for money ... people give and keep giving and that's why I want to thank the locals, tourists, the media and all the markets that have all helped me in raising this," Mr Dinte said.

"It's my turn to thank them.

"To me, people always come up to me and say you have done so much for the community, but I just love making people smile and laugh."

Mr Dinte was named a patron of the school in 2010 and has a full-circle bike track in the playground named in his honour.

His fundraising also contributed to buying iPads and playground equipment.

Once a regular at the Maryborough Markets, Mr Dinte also raised more than $7000 for the Maryborough Special School.

The lovable Character Man says he has no plans of hanging up his costumes just yet.

"I have had, and still will have, an enjoyable time doing Character Man in the Bay as long as I can," he said.

"Simply because the school made me the patron, I can't stop."

Hervey Bay Special School acting principal Karen Folley described Mr Dinte's efforts as "remarkable".

"Ian is a selfless person. His infectious energy rubs off on us all," Ms Folley said.

"His goal is to make life better for the children and if he can do that by putting a smile on their faces he will.

"It is not just about the money for Ian ... he has a real passion for the students, he does not want the praise and is very humble."

Ms Folley said the entire school community just adored him.

"When Ian arrives in the school he is always welcomed with huge smiles from staff and student alike," she said.

"Many children run up and give him big bear hugs and he greets them all by name.

"They love his crazy hair on sports days and his other many costumes, especially his pirate costume.

"There is always a buzz and energy around him when he is in our school."