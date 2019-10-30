Menu
The Ben Anderson Barrage gates were open on Monday.
‘WHAT A DAM WASTE’: Outrage as freshwater flushed into ocean

Jessica Cook
Chris Burns
&
30th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
A SLEW of federal and state MPs have penned a letter demanding answers around the state governments decision to drain more than 100, 000ML from Paradise Dam.

Signed by Federal MPs Keith Pitt and Ken O’Dowd and State MPs David Batt, Stephen Bennett, Colin Boyce and Ted Sorensen, the letter addressed to Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham calls for “a fully transparent and public declaration of the circumstances”.

Footage of the fresh water flushing into the ocean gained more than 17, 000 views on Mr Pitt’s Facebook page in under 12 hours.

Mr Pitt told the Chronicle it was a waste of resources.

“This is water that could be used for drought stricken farmers in the future and instead is simply running into the ocean.”

During a visit with the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad told reporters the government would be better at letting the community know about the Paradise Dam and the release of its water.

But at the same time she would not detail what was wrong with the dam except to say it involved “some issues identified by the dam engineer”.

“I’m not a dam engineer and I don’t want to try and communicate complex things that dam engineers are expert at,” she said, shortly after meeting.

During the meeting the reduction of the dam’s spillway and the release of water was raised by the chamber’s representatives.

“What I will say is Sunwater will be in the community this Friday, and have taken on board the comments from the chamber around addressing the concerns of the business community around water security going forward, the cost of actually getting water and the power costs associated with getting water but also in terms of community safety with the dam going forward,” Ms Trad said.

