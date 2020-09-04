WHAT A GRIND: Tools taken in Bay break-in

An angle grinder was one of the tools stolen from a Urangan home. Photo: File

AN ANGLE grinder was one of the tools taken from a Urangan home when thieves broke in overnight.

Police are asking for public help to solve the break-in case, after thieves entered the Garden St home between 5pm on September 2 and 6am on September 3.

The offenders broke through a roller door to get into the shed/carport area.

Once inside, they stole builders tools.

Tools stolen include a Makita compound saw, Makita angle grinder and coil gun compressor, among others.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the reference number QP2001854376.