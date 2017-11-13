Menu
New skate park: What a load of rubbish

Boni Holmes
by

AFTER most of our youth waited patiently for the Maryborough Skate Park to open, this is what Monday morning walkers, joggers and traffic woke up to - litter strewn all over the facility and overflowing out of one of the two bins on site.

Maryborough's Skate Park on Monday morning was trashed with litter spilling out of one of the two bins and surrounding the facility. Boni Holmes

Unfortunately the youth who assisted in designing the park did not consider the lack of common sense of some of the skateboarders, bike and scooter riders, who are of all ages and demographic, to walk the couple of extra metres to dump their rubbish in a second bin (pictured). 

What are your thoughts on moving the second bin or getting a weekend clean-up crew?

