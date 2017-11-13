New skate park: What a load of rubbish

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

AFTER most of our youth waited patiently for the Maryborough Skate Park to open, this is what Monday morning walkers, joggers and traffic woke up to - litter strewn all over the facility and overflowing out of one of the two bins on site.

Maryborough's Skate Park on Monday morning was trashed with litter spilling out of one of the two bins and surrounding the facility. Boni Holmes

Unfortunately the youth who assisted in designing the park did not consider the lack of common sense of some of the skateboarders, bike and scooter riders, who are of all ages and demographic, to walk the couple of extra metres to dump their rubbish in a second bin (pictured).

Skaters in Maryborough had to make alternate arrangements for practice sessions, while the town's main skate park was closed for an upgrade.

What are your thoughts on moving the second bin or getting a weekend clean-up crew?