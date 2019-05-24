WHAT A RIPPER: First day of Fraser Coast Show a success

EXCITEMENT OVERLOAD: Ariana Walters, 4, and Lilly McMurdy, 7, from Tiaro having fun on the Let's Drive Dodgems at the Fraser Coast Show yesterday.

THOUSANDS of people have streamed through the gates on the first day of the Fraser Coast Show.

There was plenty to take in, from the performances of the Aussie FMX riders to the sights of sideshow alley.

Leo Hadley, 4, was having a ball at his second show, and especially enjoyed having a ride in the pirate ships.

Meanwhile Evelyn Shillig, attending the show with her grandparents, Murdoch and Trisha Hill, loved having a turn on the carousel.

In addition to the rides, there was plenty to see, including photography displays, an artwork exhibition, rows of fruits and vegetables, poultry and much more.

The CrackUp Sisters put on an hilarious performance that both children and adults enjoyed and the petting zoo was also well attended, with many enjoying the animals.

Rose Tsakisiris volunteered at the Maryborough Police crime prevention booth.

By her side was fellow volunteer Sue Scheiwe, Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow and Constable Jimmy Morris.

The gates will open today at Maryborough Showgrounds at 9am.