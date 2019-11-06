’What a Wednesday’: Mackay man scores huge lotto win

A Mackay man was won more than $100,000 in the lotto.

A Mackay man was won more than $100,000 in the lotto.

IT WAS no ordinary Wednesday for one Mackay man after he was given a life-changing phone call.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was busy doing some household chores today when he was given the news he had won more than $100,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

As well as winning the first prize, the man also won a consolation prize of $2000, boosting his total bounty to $102,000.

A Golden Casket official broke the news to the winner this afternoon.

"Oh wow, that is lovely," the winner said

"That is good, no, that is just amazing. What a Wednesday."

The man said he was busy with chores and didn't answer the first phone call because it was a private number.

But when the phone rang again, he decided to answer in case it was something important.

"I am so glad I answered, that was not the phone call I was expecting today," he said.

"It's certainly a great win before Christmas."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the stoked bloke said while he'd need some time to think, he did have a few ideas.

"I am probably going to pay off some bills, go on holiday, probably a cruise, and then the rest I will put in the bank for a rainy day," he said.

"I am definitely going to be celebrating tonight. I think we might have to go out and have some drinks."

The man purchased his winning entry online at thelott.com.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $7.17 million for draw 1457 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $6.48 million for draw 10331.