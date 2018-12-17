Menu
Where's the storm? - Toogoom Christmas Fair Co-ordinator Wendy Lawrence is wondering where the predicted thunderstorms have gone.
News

What about the rain? Promise of a major deluge falls short

Annie Perets
by
17th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
EVERYONE was waiting for Owen's wrath - but it never arrived.

Weekend events across the Fraser Coast were canned as the the Bureau of Meteorology released multiple forecasts and warnings of a deluge to arrive about Saturday and Sunday.

While pelting rain caused isolated flooding in the Maryborough area on Friday, very little rain followed otherwise.

Tinana resident Alan Betteridge measured a 125mm on the gauge from Friday's downpour.

Maryborough businessman Gary Austin, who featured in our Fraser Coast's Most Eligible Bachelor list earlier this year, captured on video a car struggling to make it through a flooded road near his workshop.

Mr Austin dubbed the overcast weekend an ideal opportunity for a Netflix marathon.

There's no doubt event organisers who cancelled events were hopeful that Saturday would bring with it another heavy downpour to give them piece of mind.

In the 24-hour period starting 9am on Saturday in Hervey Bay, the town received 0.2m of rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Maryborough got sprayed with 0.8mm of rain in the same time frame.

Yesterday, the amount of rained received by both towns remained in the single digits by the time the Chronicle went to print.

BOM forecaster Dean Narramore said residents can expect to see the heat return later this week once cloudy

"You could see temperatures pike up to mid-30s,” Mr Narramore said.

"Most of the rain will be finished by Tuesday.”

