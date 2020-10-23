‘What about us?’ Drug rehab centre reacts to Bundy funding

BAYSIDE Transformations director Tina Embrey says Labor's decision to pledge $15 million towards funding a rehabilitation centre at Bundaberg is "disappointing and confusing".

Ms Embrey said there had been no consultation with Bayside Transformations before making the announcement on Thursday.

She said the Hervey Bay centre had been operating for 10 years and had the runs on the board when it came to assisting people with their rehabilitation.

Ms Embrey said the team had a proven track record.

She said the location of the Maryborough prison would also have been a strong case for providing the funding to the rehab centre on the Fraser Coast, as formers prisoners sought assistance in Hervey Bay.

Pastor Ross Davie, whose Hervey Bay church teams with Bayside Transformations to deliver services, said it was hard news to hear.

But he agreed with Ms Embrey, who said it was far from the end of the road for the rehab centre.

He said they would keep fighting for funding and the future of the centre to help people who were battling drug addiction.

Deputy Premier and Minister Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said Labor would invest $15 million in a new adult Alcohol and Other Drug residential rehabilitation and treatment facility at Bundaberg should they win the upcoming Queensland Election.

The election promise was part of a $51 million commitment to deliver three new AOD rehabilitation facilities across Queensland.

"There is a need for more AOD treatment services in Queensland, especially in the Bundaberg region," Mr Miles said.

"This new AOD Withdrawal Management and Rehabilitation Service will provide a suite of treatment services for vulnerable people experiencing problematic substance use and complex needs in the Wide Bay region.

"The facility will include 28 beds and will also offer other treatment and support services including day programs, intensive case management services and additional AOD services to meet demand."

The ALP and the Opposition have been contacted for a response.