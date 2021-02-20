What allegedly sparked 26-hour siege

A man accused of keeping a woman and three-year-old hostage has been charged, with police revealing what allegedly sparked the marathon standoff.

It has been revealed that police had wanted to speak to the man who allegedly kept a woman and a child hostage in Brisbane's south over an alleged armed robbery earlier in the week.

The Sunnybank siege finally came to a peaceful resolution on Friday afternoon after specialist police units swarmed the neighbourhood and set up an exclusion zone the previous morning.

Police allege the 36-year-old man involved in the siege was one of two people who robbed a hotel in Salisbury while armed with a gun on Sunday night.

It will be alleged that when police arrived at the Sunnybank home on Thursday morning to investigate the incident he threatened them with a gun.

It was at this point heavily armed specialist officers swarmed the suburban streets and the tense stand-off began.

Negotiators spent all night and all Friday morning pleading with the man to surrender himself and shortly after midday, the woman and child, who police say are known to the man, left the house unharmed as the 36-year-old was escorted shirtless by police.

A three-year-old boy and a woman were both allegedly held hostage inside the home during the lengthy siege. Pics Tara Croser.

The man is charged with 11 offences including three counts of common assault, three counts of deprivation of liberty, endangering a child by exposure, enter premise with intent, armed robbery, serious assault of a police officer while armed, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is expected to appear before a magistrate on Saturday but the other man alleged to be involved in Sunday's robbery has not been located and police have pleaded for information.

The man was taken away by an ambulance to be further assessed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Acting inspector Michelle Piket told reporters on Friday afternoon police were relieved there had been a "peaceful resolution."

Residents had been told to stay inside their homes throughout the ordeal, with police barring entry from the wider public.

Heavy police presence swarmed the area during the emergency declaration. Picture: Annette Dew

Earlier, police could be heard attempting to negotiate with the man via a PA system, telling him he was surrounded by police and to come out.

Indecipherable shouts could be heard in response.

Specialist police continued to surround the Sunnybank home on Friday morning. Picture: Annette Dew

Acting Inspector Piket had earlier said the siege could last several more hours, and officers were hoping for a "peaceful resolution and safe outcome for all."

"It's an ongoing investigation … it's a serious matter and we are taking all courses of action to ensure a safe outcome.

"We do not know when it will end. Our aim is a peaceful and safe outcome for everyone.

"It will take as long as it takes."

Earlier on Friday, reports emerged of loud bangs in the area, however Inspector Piket said they had nothing to do with the situation and were "not helpful in achieving a suitable outcome."

"They were not related to the matter," she said.

During the siege residents told NCA NewsWire they had heard specialist officers tell the man they did not wish to harm him, and encourage him to come out.

Police on the scene at a siege in Sunnybank. Officers are using a PA system to speak to the man. Pics Tara Croser.

The man was seen leaving the house shirtless and in handcuffs. Pics Tara Croser.