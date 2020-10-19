What attracted Gladys to ex-lover

Gladys Berejiklian has been quizzed about why she was so drawn to her former lover, disgraced MP Daryl Maguire.

The NSW Premier told 2GB's Ben Fordham that she had known Mr Maguire for more than a decade, which she found "appealing", and had built up a close friendship and trust that had since been shattered into pieces following bombshell revelations of an illegal visa for cash scam.

"When you've known them for so long, you trust them," she said.

"It wasn't a normal relationship. He wasn't my boyfriend.

"Close and personal is the best way to describe it - after a certain point it became more."

The Premier said she hoped the relationship would progress further but it was never "sufficiently substantial" enough to introduce Mr Maguire to her family and friends.

"I didn't want to introduce someone unless it was the real deal," Ms Berejiklian said.

Gladys Berejiklian has been quizzed about why she was so drawn to her former lover, disgraced MP Daryl Maguire. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

"It's excruciating to talk about.

"I have less dating experience than the average person. I've always been focused on my job, work, family and have had no time for anything else."

The Premier remained adamant she had no idea of Mr Maguire's dodgy dealings and said had she had known she would "have done something about it".

MPs are allowed to do deals and earn money but they must be disclosed in the right way.

"Everyone knows I'm a stickler, there would be no benefit if someone told me they'd done wrong," she said, when asked about how she was so oblivious to what Mr Maguire was doing behind her back.

"We thought he was someone of honesty and integrity. When you start from a position of trust, you've known them for years and they're good at their job, people have trust in them.

"Everything you hear and see is from that perspective."

She said Mr Maguire was furious when she sacked him in 2018 for corruption claims but argued she couldn't abandon him completely because he had lost all his friends and was in a dark place.

The NSW Premier said privately there had been tears after her relationship with Daryl Maguire became public. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

The Premier also argued she had always remained transparent and open to assisting ICAC despite not disclosing her relationship earlier.

"I had done nothing wrong and I had confidence in the process. They (ICAC) would have come to me if they needed anything," she said.

When probed again about a tapped phone call where Ms Berejiklian said "I don't need to know that part" when Mr Maguire was speaking about businesses deals, the Premier said it did not cross her mind that he was up to anything untoward.

"I can't assure you I was actually listening to the conversation," she said.

"Knowing myself, I probably wasn't paying attention."

While maintaining a stern public facade over the last whirlwind of a week, Mr Berejiklian confessed she hadn't always had dry eyes.

"Privately there have been tears," she said.

Originally published as What attracted Gladys to ex-lover