What Australia Day 2021 means to some in Fraser Coast community

Locations across the Fraser Coast celebrated Australia Day with organised events and the costal community of Poona was no exception.

The Poona Progress Association hosted the community’s Australia Day, welcoming over 200 people to the small township and Progress Association president Jon Cloclough said celebrations during the day had been excellent.

“We’ve had various sports and games all morning and we’ll listen to live music this afternoon.”

When asked about still being able to hold the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it was “terrific for the community as we’re fairly isolated as it is … we’re able to run events like this because of our strict COVID plan.”

“It shows what Australia is all about, celebrate us and celebrate how we’ve managed this adversity,” Mr Cloclough said.

Yengarie resident Robin Shepperson travelled to Poona for the celebrations and said, following COVID, Australia Day 2021 made people realise what a great nation they shared.

“It makes us feel so privileged and free to be a part of Australia, it’s a privileged for a community to celebrate that.”

Mr Cloclough was thankful for the Fraser Coast Regional Council grant to fund the event, using the funds to provide food and music for the celebrations.

“We tip our hats to Council for their terrific support in putting this event together.”