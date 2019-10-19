What Bay whale rescuers need urgently

RESCUE GOALS: Hervey Bay marine biologist Yvonne Miles wants to see whale rescue equipment in the city.

A DEDICATED, independent whale rescue team is the goal, but for Yvonne Miles, equipment would be a start.

The Hervey Bay marine biologist said, at the very least, Hervey Bay should have access to the gear needed to respond when a whale is found stranded.

She said sourcing tarps, towels, buckets and slings could be time-consuming and having a trailer packed full of rescue equipment at the ready would make a difference.

Ms Miles pointed to her experience working with British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

She said this charity organisation had a set-up similar to the one she would like to see in Hervey Bay and it helped volunteers respond quickly to whale strandings.

But according to a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Science, it may not be as simply as having a trailer of equipment at the ready.

"Each stranding is unique and the situation determines what gear is required,” the spokesperson said.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service base at Hervey Bay is equipped to respond to strandings.

"Also, during whale migration season, QPWS vessels carry basic response gear to provide initial care for stranded mammals.

"Whether at Hervey Bay or elsewhere, responders assess the stranded animal's condition. Based on this assessment it is determined whether further equipment is required which is then sourced from the closest, most suitable place. That would include the option of hiring equipment locally.”