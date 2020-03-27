What Cashless Debit Card trial means for newly unemployed

The a decision has been made regarding the Cashless Debit Card trial.

WITH hundreds being left out of work across the Fraser Coast, the Federal Government has announced a temporary pause on new Cashless Debit Card trial participants, including in the Hinkler electorate.

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the pause would help Services Australia to focus its resources on the critical task of processing new claims for social security payments during the fallout of the coronavirus.

“The government’s absolute priority is to make sure eligible Australians can access the financial support they need as we face of devastating job losses across the country,” Minister Ruston said.

“We remain committed to the Cashless Debit Card trials which are aimed at reducing social harm associated with drugs, alcohol and gambling addiction and helping people to manage their finances.

“However, during this challenging time we must make difficult decisions about how to best prioritise Services Australia’s workforce.”

There will be no change to arrangements for existing Cashless Debit Card participants and support services will continue to operate business as usual.

The Cashless Debit Card operates in the East Kimberley, Ceduna, the Goldfields and Bundaberg/Hervey Bay.

The introduction of the cashless card trial has seen about 5600 Hinkler residents placed on compulsory income management, with those on the card able to access 20 per cent of their welfare payment in cash.

The other 80 per cent is on an Indue card and participants cannot use the card to buy alcohol or gambling products.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he was committed to helping the community through the current crisis.

“Our business community and individuals are in a difficult situation but I want to reiterate that there is help available,” he said.

“Our priority is to get people the assistance they need.

“For information on help for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus I encourage people to visit www.australia.gov.au.”