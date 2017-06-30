What the cold snap will mean for the Fraser Coast

TEMPERATURES are set to drop across the state, but weather is still expected be quite mild on the Fraser Coast.

Brisbane is set to reach a low of 8 degrees this weekend and Maryborough could go as low as 9 or 10 degrees in coming days.

But the days will still be very mild, reaching highs of 21 and 22 over the weekend.

Hervey Bay will be a bit warmer, with lows expected of 12 degrees on the weekend and highs of about 22 degrees.

On Monday, Hervey bay is set to reach a high of 24 degrees.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there could be a late shower on Sunday in Hervey Bay.

The spokesman said while Brisbane was expecting the coldest day of the year, it wasn't especially cold considering it was winter.

"It's not particularly cold or severe," he said.