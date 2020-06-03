What could a BRL competition in A-grade look like in 2021?

Livingston Lingawa goes over the line for Western Suburbs last year. The competition will not be held this year and will return in 2021.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says nothing is off the table when it comes to next year's season.

The BRL decided on Monday to cancel this year's seniors season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundaberg Junior Rugby League is to make a decision tomorrow.

BRL cited the limits of 100 per venue, the restrictions on car pooling to venues and the strain on volunteers among reasons for the decision.

It is the first time since 1929, from the records, that no premier has been awarded.

But instead of dwelling in the sadness of losing this season, BRL is looking ahead.

"The club presidents and the board have been saying that in a few weeks lets have a meeting and start preparing for 2021 now," Ireland said.

"All the presidents will stay on. The BRL board is likely to stay the same."

The common goal will be to recover money lost this year and to reward clubs for deciding with the board to not play this season.

BRL rewards clubs with bonuses if the association has money left after a season.

More games next season means more money, which would be distributed to clubs.

Ireland said if the competition could host three or four rounds, 15 to 20 games, it could mean more money to clubs.

It could also allow The Waves and Brothers to host rounds early in the year.

The longer season would start earlier, in March, which would put Salter Oval out of use because of the cricket season.

This would leave The Waves and Brothers the only two venues able to hold matches.

"We'd have double-headers if that was to happen," Ireland said.

"Extra funds would equal extra games for clubs so we'd do it to help them out."

For Fraser Coast teams the extra round would result in an extra home game for the Wallaroos and Hervey Bay, on top of multiple games the clubs host during the year.

The proposal will be considered over the next few months.