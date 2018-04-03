Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlotte Morgans, 7, enjoys WetSide Waterpark while the sun is out.
Charlotte Morgans, 7, enjoys WetSide Waterpark while the sun is out. Inge Hansen
Weather

What Cyclone Iris means for the Fraser Coast

Inge Hansen
by
3rd Apr 2018 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

AS CYCLONE Iris continues to strengthen off the east coast off Queensland, the Fraser Coast appears to have escaped any serious weather effects.

It's likely the region will see a clear sky by the end of the week just in time for the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported the system had intensified to a category 2 system on Monday night and was sitting about 400km north of Mackay.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said although the Fraser Coast would experience an increase in rain, a heavy downpour was unlikely.

"We should see some increasing cloud and showers (On Tuesday)," he said.

"It won't be wide spread rain so between the showers will get periods of clearer weather."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Fraser Island and Hervey Bay were likely to see the most rain whereas rain gages in Maryborough were unlikely to reach significant levels.

"By the end of the week we should start to see the rain calm down despite (Cyclone Iris) likely to increase to a category 3 system by (Wednesday)," he said.

"It should head further out to sea and weaken below cyclone strength later in the week."

Hervey Bay is expected to reach a top of 28 degrees throughout the week.

Maryborough should reach a top of 31 degrees.

Related Items

bureau of meteorology cyclone iris fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle
PRISON UPDATE: Union rep says 'Inmates are taking advantage'

PRISON UPDATE: Union rep says 'Inmates are taking advantage'

Crime A number of employees were injured, and two have been hospitalised.

Plans for more free public Wi-Fi on the Fraser Coast

Plans for more free public Wi-Fi on the Fraser Coast

Council News Acting Mayor Looking at Ways to Offer Free Wifi in Fraser Coast public spaces

Keep blood pumping by becoming a donor these holidays

Keep blood pumping by becoming a donor these holidays

News 58 local blood donors are needed to prevent a seasonal shortage.

  • 3rd Apr 2018 11:00 AM
Prison prescribed for medical centre fraudster

Prison prescribed for medical centre fraudster

News Couple fleeced in devious scheme

Local Partners