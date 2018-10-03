What did local businesses have to say about holiday boom?

OPEN DOOR: Mary Ryan's Books, Music and Coffee owner Cate Akaveka said business had increased 50 per cent these holidays. She is pictured here with staff member Charlotte Hope.

OPEN DOOR: Mary Ryan's Books, Music and Coffee owner Cate Akaveka said business had increased 50 per cent these holidays. She is pictured here with staff member Charlotte Hope. Jessica Lamb

BUSINESS is booming thanks to a cash injection from 3000 extra sporting visitors flocking to Hervey Bay during an already busy school holidays period.

The Joeys Mini World Cup 2018 has attracted teams from across Queensland and even Germany to the Fraser Coast's sporting fields.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said sports tourism and whale watching had propped up visitor numbers.

"Whale season is always our boost time and it is the time retailers expect things to be a lot better,” she said.

"After the end of January everything gets very quiet and it is typically tough so our businesses rely on these boosts to get through it.

"What we are seeing now is the opportunity to make the best of being a great tourist area and attract more of these types of sports carnivals.”

Ms Holebrook said the flow-on effects of the soccer event meant families booked accommodation, food and had the option to sight-see which extended stays in the region.

"It's all about extending that time spent here and the more family attractions available then the more people stay the extra night.

"It definitely rolls the dollar through for tourism sector and then visitors go away and tell their friends about their experience.”

Councillor Darren Everard said the mini world cup was just one example of the Fraser Coast's capacity of having the right facilities and location to host sporting events.

"I've spoken to a few local business owners, and they are very excited the Joeys are here creating a busy first week of the school holidays,” he said.

"The weather's downpour came at just the right time to soften up the fields for play, and make them even greener.

"I look forward to working with the organisers of the Joeys Mini World Cup in the future.

"I am excited for more upcoming sporting events, including a major sailing event in November.”

At Maddigan's Seafood on the esplanade, staff member, Courtney Saunders, said the influx of soccer teams had made business "crazy”.

"These school holidays have been great with local and tourist support,” she said.

"Sometimes on the esplanade business can be dependent on weather so it weather hasn't affected it this year.”