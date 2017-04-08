WHAT DO YOU THINK?: Push for a ban on smoking in apartments

BANNING smoking in units and apartments in Queensland could be a possibility.

Queenslanders have stepped up the call for a smoke-free state, with a total of 321 submissions made to the Property Law Review.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the overwhelming majority of submissions to a state government review supported the proposed ban.

"Overwhelmingly, Queenslanders want to see progress on tobacco control so that they and their families are protected against the harmful effects of second-hand smoke," Ms McMillan said.

The latest Cancer Council research shows 70% of Queenslanders support a total ban on smoking in multi-unit dwellings, including balconies.

Public submissions can be made until May 5 on justice.qld.gov.au.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think there should be a ban on smoking in units and apartments? Comment below.