Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samarai Drive MMA members who won medals at Lockdown: (back) Tim Loague, Greg Atzori, Levon McGrath and, front, Marcus MacDonald, Marni MacDonald and Koupa Phillips.
Samarai Drive MMA members who won medals at Lockdown: (back) Tim Loague, Greg Atzori, Levon McGrath and, front, Marcus MacDonald, Marni MacDonald and Koupa Phillips. Matthew McInerney
Sport

What drives our youngest grapplers for success

Matthew McInerney
by
16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MMA: There is nothing Marni and Marcus MacDonald enjoy more than competing.

With an array of medals from their recent Lockdown Series competition, the duo, two of eight local members to compete, explained why they already love grappling.

For Marni, she started in an all-girls competition but is beating the boys.

"I was nervous until I found out how quick they actually are, but I got quicker,” she said.

"I look forward to it.”

Marcus, who plays football for Sunbury, said he found it fun to compete.

Atzori said the success of his members at competitions that include up to eight opponents in each division made him feel more confident in his coaching ability.

"We had four kids and four adults down there and everyone earned a medal,” Atzori said.

"It gives me confidence in me as a coach being I don't have anyone higher. It's amazing.”

The young duo, aged 10 and eight respectively, train at Samarai Drive MMA under pro grappler Greg Atzori, and will compete at the Queensland BJJ State Championships in Ormiston tomorrow.

fcsport greg atzori mixed martial arts mma
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man found in possession of MacBook from major robbery

    Man found in possession of MacBook from major robbery

    News The alleged ransacking of the Pialba store happened on May 3, and Howard's house at Urangan St, Torquay was searched the day after.

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Diner En Blanc set to return to the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Diner En Blanc set to return to the Fraser Coast

    News Diner En Blanc is set to return to the Fraser Coast.

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    How Walshy won his biggest battle, and changed his life

    premium_icon How Walshy won his biggest battle, and changed his life

    AFL A return to the footy field was the furthest thing from his mind.

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Fake kitten used as excuse for drug driving

    premium_icon Fake kitten used as excuse for drug driving

    Crime The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners