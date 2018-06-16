What drives our youngest grapplers for success

Samarai Drive MMA members who won medals at Lockdown: (back) Tim Loague, Greg Atzori, Levon McGrath and, front, Marcus MacDonald, Marni MacDonald and Koupa Phillips.

Matthew McInerney

MMA: There is nothing Marni and Marcus MacDonald enjoy more than competing.

With an array of medals from their recent Lockdown Series competition, the duo, two of eight local members to compete, explained why they already love grappling.

For Marni, she started in an all-girls competition but is beating the boys.

"I was nervous until I found out how quick they actually are, but I got quicker,” she said.

"I look forward to it.”

Marcus, who plays football for Sunbury, said he found it fun to compete.

Atzori said the success of his members at competitions that include up to eight opponents in each division made him feel more confident in his coaching ability.

"We had four kids and four adults down there and everyone earned a medal,” Atzori said.

"It gives me confidence in me as a coach being I don't have anyone higher. It's amazing.”

The young duo, aged 10 and eight respectively, train at Samarai Drive MMA under pro grappler Greg Atzori, and will compete at the Queensland BJJ State Championships in Ormiston tomorrow.