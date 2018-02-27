What drives you mad on our roads?

MOTORISTS have shared their pet hates when it comes to drivers on the Fraser Coast.

We shared a story about Sunshine Coast drivers and their concerns with tailgating and asked our drivers what peeved them off the most.

Rachael Hickey: "People going below the speed limit especially on Pialba Burrum Heads Road."

"Its very frustrating.

"You aren't being a cautious driver you are dangerous, just do the speed limit."

Bob Webley: "Still no excuse for tailgating."

Raymond Troy Taylor: "Pialba Burrum Heads Road is only 100km for a short stretch."

"They should just drop it to 80kmph.

"I have often been overtaken by impatient drivers only to end up right behind them when the speed limit drops back down or they get into town and have to stop at the lights.

"It's pointless."

Colin Wykes: "People doing 20km under speed limit on perfect conditions."

"Ferry Street in Maryborough is shocking, always some one doing 40km all the way through to Tinana."

John Downey: "Hate tailgating."

"I don't really care about people driving slower (within reason) but it's when they get to an overtaking section and speed up that gets me annoyed."

Gus Warde: "Why are people in so much of a hurry?"

On the average journey that 5 to 10 KMH faster or slower calculates to a few minutes

Vicki Charter: "People traveling at 80 km in a 100 zone when there are very few overtaking opportunities."

Don Green: "I think most cars in the Bay have run out of indicator fluid."