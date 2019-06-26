What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

BRING IT ON: Kate and Ashleigh Manley from Luxe Hervey Bay said they would welcome the proposals to further develop the Esplanade.

BRING IT ON: Kate and Ashleigh Manley from Luxe Hervey Bay said they would welcome the proposals to further develop the Esplanade. Alistair Brightman

LUXE Hervey Bay owners Kate and Ashleigh Manley have welcomed the raft of development ideas put forward by the community for the Esplanade, saying it would continue to make the tourist strip one of the most unique in the country.

The Chronicle approached several business owners on the Esplanade for their thoughts on the suggested projects, put forward after a two-month community consultation period.

The Manleys said they would welcome any developments due to people wanting "something to do" in the area and the potential for the region.

Not all the proposed changes were welcomes, with Leanne McKell from Scarness Takeaway taking issue with the idea of new shops at the end of Urangan Pier.