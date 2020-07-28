Menu
An artist's impression of the new waterpark.
News

What ‘first of its kind’ water park will mean for M’boro

Jessica Cook
28th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
MARYBOROUGH’S new water park will make sure no child is left behind at playtime.

Kylie Nitz, Maryborough City Progress Association president, said the all-abilities and water park would “assist so many families across our region”.

Ms Nitz appeared in a special video created by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s media team, welcoming the COVID Works for Queensland funding that would help make the park a reality.

She said the funding would mean stages one and two of the $3.8 million project could be completed.

Ms Nitz said the park would break down barriers in public play areas.

She said the park was the “first of its kind” on the Fraser Coast.

“It is not going to disqualify children of all abilities to able to come and play with grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles,” she said.

“It is here for everyone and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy it.”

The overall COVID Works for Queensland contribution for the Fraser Coast is $9 million dollars.

It is estimated the 21 projects funded under the program will create 150 local jobs.

