Which Fraser Coast businesses are open on Labour Day

FRASER COAST'S major stores are closed today for the Labour Day public holiday but the region's smaller grocery stores are here to help.
Several smaller supermarkets are keeping their doors open today in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.
If you can't go without your coffee, there are some cafes open.
We're created a list of some of the businesses around the region open and closed for your convenience.
Normal trading hours will resume tomorrow.
GROCERY STORES
Coles - CLOSED
Woolworths - CLOSED
Foodworks Kawungan - OPEN until 8pm
IGA Hervey Bay Airport - OPEN until 5pm
IGA Fraser Shores - OPEN until 8pm
X-Press IGA Torquay - OPEN until 7pm
Fresh and Save Maryborough - CLOSED
IGA Maryborough - OPEN until 8pm
CAFES
Bean Beat - WetSide - CLOSED, Scarness - CLOSED
The Front Room - CLOSED
Coffee Central on 7th - CLOSED
Zarraffa's Coffee - OPEN until 4pm
Aquavue Cafe - OPEN until 4.30pm
McDonald's Hervey Bay - OPEN until 11pm
McDonald's Urangan -OPEN until 11pm
McDonald's Maryborough - OPEN
Parkside on Adelaide - CLOSED
A Spoon Full of Sugar - CLOSED
Allikats on Kent - CLOSED
Do you know of a place that is open on Labour Day that is not on this list? Email details to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.