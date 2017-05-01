Which Fraser Coast businesses are open on Labour Day

Aquavue Café in Torquay is open for Labour Day.

FRASER COAST'S major stores are closed today for the Labour Day public holiday but the region's smaller grocery stores are here to help.

Several smaller supermarkets are keeping their doors open today in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

If you can't go without your coffee, there are some cafes open.

We're created a list of some of the businesses around the region open and closed for your convenience.

Normal trading hours will resume tomorrow.

GROCERY STORES

Coles - CLOSED

Woolworths - CLOSED

Foodworks Kawungan - OPEN until 8pm

IGA Hervey Bay Airport - OPEN until 5pm

IGA Fraser Shores - OPEN until 8pm

X-Press IGA Torquay - OPEN until 7pm

Fresh and Save Maryborough - CLOSED

IGA Maryborough - OPEN until 8pm

CAFES

Bean Beat - WetSide - CLOSED, Scarness - CLOSED

The Front Room - CLOSED

Coffee Central on 7th - CLOSED

Zarraffa's Coffee - OPEN until 4pm

Aquavue Cafe - OPEN until 4.30pm

McDonald's Hervey Bay - OPEN until 11pm

McDonald's Urangan -OPEN until 11pm

McDonald's Maryborough - OPEN

Parkside on Adelaide - CLOSED

A Spoon Full of Sugar - CLOSED

Allikats on Kent - CLOSED

Do you know of a place that is open on Labour Day that is not on this list? Email details to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.