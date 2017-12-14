What happened to Xmas values and leader a loser: letters

What happened to Christian values?

WHAT has happened to our Christian Australia?

The only carols I hear are on the radio on the Ray Hadley morning program (from) 9-11am.

Australia was leased on Christian ethicsand it brought us all to attention.

Why are these values not allowed to be publicly seen and heard?

I am sure we all know the answer.

We would like the powers that be to give us our values back.

Merry Christmas to everyone.

I am offended by it all.

LYNETTE BECK

Maryborough

Is it really brave to change one's mind?

ADRIAN Birko in a petulant letter condemns the Member for Hinkler for voting against the Same Sex Marriage Bill and says it's not brave to vote against the majority but brave to change one's mind.

So, Mr Birko, when did you change your mind on a conscience issue last?

Or is it only conservative people who should change their mind because you lefties are always right?

I'm glad that at least four House of Representatives members had the courage to vote no and show that they at least won't be bullied into taking a position simply because loud voices say so.

LIN POWELL

Craignish

Leader a loser

THE LNP never ceases to amaze me.

They are so devoid of leadership talent that they elect as their new leader Tim Nicholls' deputy in Deb Frecklington.

So the new leader is pressing the "reset button".

If she is so confident that the button needs resetting then she must have a plan, so why didn't she put it forward earlier when polls were showing defeat?

It would appear that the LNP wanted a woman to go to battle for them against the Premier.

The three-year term of parliament is a long time so let's see if the new leader is still the leader when the election comes around.

At least her new deputy has vast experience in packing scrums correctly and blowing penalties so on that score should keep the radicals under control.

ELSIE SPINKS

South Kolan