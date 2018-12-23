What have our charities done this Christmas?

TWO Fraser Coast churches are putting their money where their morals are.

Maryborough's Victory Church and Hervey Bay's New Life Christian Church are two examples of local community groups going above and beyond to help those who might be struggling this Christmas.

After a year of helping 7500 Fraser Coast families with their groceries, Victory Church helped make Christmas more merry with food hampers.

The Maryborough church provided food hampers made up of purchased and donated frozen, dry and vegetable goods to families in need for $30 throughout the year.

Community pastor Tim Winnington said the congregation provides an average of 150 food hampers each week to families in need in the region which increased to 500 from December 18 to 21.

During that time they also added a Gift of Hope which was an extra box filled with things for the Christmas table including tinsel, pudding and custard.

"We don't have a means test and we don't judge people,” he said

"We have around 30 volunteers a day this time of year to pack the boxes made up of church members and people who are community minded.

"We source all our produce from local farmers when we can.”

Fellow pastor Yuan Miller said there was no shame in asking for help.

"We help people who are on contract work and it might be three weeks before another pay check. Or parents whose bills all come in at once and struggle for a few weeks.

"We even have a local doctor who buys hampers to give to his patients.”

"We are hoping to extend the amount of hampers to 1000 next year.”

Last month Hervey Bay's We Care 2 part of New Life Christian Church partnered with the 2018 Loads of Love Appeal to collect donated bags filled with non-perishable items like canned food, pasta, cereal, meal bases and toiletries.

Appeal coordinator Matt Gregg said across the state more than 21 tonnes of goods have been donated to the appeal.

"This means we have received 3230 bags donated which based on a person giving two bags than means more than 1500 people gave,” he said.

"The bags in Hervey Bay have already been progressively distributed across the area helping families in need.

"The amount of donations has gotten progressively bigger and better with each year with this year no different.”

Mr Gregg said the organisation had more engagement than ever before.

"A positive story to come out of this is the fact so many of the people who have received the bags in the past have returned and donated to help others,” he said.

"The 21 tonne of donated goods can be rolled into 2100 bags. Families receive an average of two bags which means state-wide more than 1000 families have been supported this year, including those on the Fraser Coast.

"Hervey Bay is one of the areas which has a big need but also has a really big heart.

"We saw 100 per cent more engagement than last year which is incredible to see the size of the community response.”

We Care 2 coordinator Jan Carlson said 20 hampers were given out to local families from Loads of Love donations and 30 from other donations received.