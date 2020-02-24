What heavy rain, huge tides mean for Fraser drivers

Vehicle being towed after breaking down at high tide on Fraser Island. Photo: Supplied

DRIVING times on Fraser Island have been reduced dramatically due to higher than normal tides.

Towing companies operating on the popular tourist destination say it is especially important to drive at low tide to avoid getting into trouble.

Fraser Coast Towing owner Carolyn Elder told the Chronicle this allowed motorists to drive on a larger stretch of compacted sand.

“Right now we are advising tourists to restrict their driving within two-and-a-half hours either side of low tide,” she said.

Ms Elder said vehicles battled to get off the barge and onto the island on Monday morning due to the sea conditions.

“People need to wait for the tide to recede completely,” she said.

“The tide is coming quite far up the beach at the moment.

“Be careful of the incoming tide, as that is when more can go wrong.”

Ms Elder said reducing speed and avoiding harsh turns would also help prevent vehicles from overturning.

Despite the issues brought on by tides, driving conditions on Fraser Island have generally improved in recent weeks as a result of the heavy rains.

“The rain has helped compact the beach sand and make it safer for driving,” Ms Elder said.

She said current beach erosion was not as severe when compared to the same period last year, also making driving on the beaches easier and safer.

Meanwhile, an elderly man’s vehicle had to be pulled from the lagoon at Double Island Point, near Rainbow Beach last week.

A Rainbow Beach Towing spokesperson said the man had gone fishing in the early hours of the morning.

The water was deeper than he expected and his vehicle was partially submerged in the crossing.

Tow crews had to wait until the tide went out before they could pull the vehicle to dry ground.