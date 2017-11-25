How Hervey Bay candidates feel as ballots close

HERVEY Bay candidates have spent much of their last day on the campaign trail at polling booths across the electorate.

As the ballots draw to a close, each candidate will eye the tally closely as voters decide on who will represent Hervey Bay in state parliament for the next term.

TED SORENSEN, LNP (incumbent): In his eighth election to date, the incumbent Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen said he was feeling "pretty good."

"I've been going and a lot of people have been giving their well wishes," Mr Sorensen said.

"I've got to thank all my volunteers and the wife; especially the wife."

State General Election day, Hervey Bay - LNP's Ted Sorensen at the Urraween Rd Baptist Church. Valerie Horton

With the election called four weeks ago, he described this campaign to have been "hectic."

While making rounds across the area's polling booths, Mr Sorensen said he heard many comments from people thinking Pauline Hanson was a candidate in the state election.

Ted Sorensen on election day: Incumbent Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen with journalist Annie Perets.

ADRIAN TANTARI, LABOR: Running as the Labor candidate for Hervey Bay for was Adrian Tantari's debut to state politics.

In order to make final moments count, Mr Tantari made it his mission to greet as many people as he could at voting booths on election day.

Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari. Annie Perets

Though saying some parts of the campaign have been stressful, he is thankful for the party's volunteers and said he could not done it without them.

"It is my first state run and it's always a challenge to do something like this, but it has been a great experience and opportunity to be part of Australia's democratic system," he said.

"I have strong beliefs in Labor values."

FRASER COAST VOTES: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham outside Hervey Bay State High School on election day. Matthew McInerney

DAMIAN HUXHAM, ONE NATION: Third time lucky could be the charm for Damian Huxham but the One Nation hopeful won't utter the 'c' word.

"I wouldn't go that far," Mr Huxham said when asked if he was confident.

"I've done this before. This time it does feel a lot different, but I'd never count my eggs before they hatch.

"The vibe, that's exactly what it is. People are coming up and wanting to meet me and shake my hand, 'thank you for standing up', 'we need people with balls', it's hard to describe. It's an overwhelming feeling of pride and patriotism."

Greens candidate for Hervey Bay Jenni Cameron. Annie Perets

JENNI CAMERON, GREENS: After putting her own ballot paper in the box, Greens candidate for Hervey Bay Jenni Cameron greeted voters flocking in.

She also promises a 40 per cent cut in electricity prices and more funding for the social and health sectors.

Ms Cameron also represents a strong 'no' stance to the cashless welfare card.

The Greens Hervey Bay candidate: Hervey Bay candidate Jenni Cameron, part of The Greens, outside a polling booth after casting her own vote.

Her nine-year-old daughter Lillian Stewart was by her side supporting her throughout the day.

But unlike her mother's political aspiration, Lillian has another career choice in mind: she wants to be a Youtuber.

Greens supporter Lillian Stewart, 9, campaigns on election day in Hervey Bay. Annie Perets

JANNEAN DEAN, INDEPENDENT: Pride. If there is one word Independent candidate Jannean Dean would use to describe her campaign, it is pride.

She said she was proud of what her team achieved in such a small frame of time. Mrs Dean was interstate when the election was called and had limited time to campaign.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce meet the candidates forum, Aquavue - Independant candidate Jannean Dean. Valerie Horton

But that does not take away from her sense of accomplishment.

"I've got a great support network, and I'm humbled by the positive feedback," Mrs Dean said.

"As an independent, I think I've run a positive campaign. I'm not silly enough to think we will be up, but I will be a catalyst for change."