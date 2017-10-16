23°
What is mitochondrial disease and what are its effects?

The Bloody Long Ride duo Andrew Macaulay and Melinda Macaulay. The duo rode bicycles from Maryborough to Canberra. Just days later, Melinda, who suffers from mitochondrial disease, won a 24-hour mountain bike race.
Matthew McInerney
"MITOCHONDRIAL disease is terminal, there is no cure, there is little effective treatment.”

Melinda Macaulay has lived with the genetic disease her whole life. She was diagnosed via a difficult, invasive, muscle biopsy seven years ago, but has been affected by it for much longer.

"Mitochondria are the powerhouse in every single cell throughout your body, and its one of the reasons it's so hard to diagnose as every cell performs a different function,” she said.

"Cystic fibrosis is the most common genetic disorder diagnosed, mitochondrial disease is the second-most frequently diagnosed but nobody has heard of it.”

That is part of the reason why the Macaulays participate in the Bloody Long Walk, and started the Bloody Long Ride.

Andrew Macaulay said more people were affected by it than would know.

"They think only 10% of the population who has it has actually been diagnosed so there's people out there who are undiagnosed and being treated for diabetes or something else,” he said.

The Macaulays were recognised by the Australian Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at the end of last month, as they were named winners of the AMDF Community Spirit Award.

