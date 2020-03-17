WHAT IS ON: Kites add colour to the region in dark days

Kite flying at the Sports Precinct - Mal White with his 8 ft box kite.

IN the midst of the current doom and gloom of COVID-19, a colourful cavalcade of kites is still expected to fly high above the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct this month with experienced members of Kites Queensland coming to the region.

The club, formerly known as the Redcliffe Kite Club, is well known Australia-wide for the members' dedication of fostering the age-old arts of kite flying and kite making, with some of their most prized kites spanning 30 metres.

Hervey Bay resident Mal White started the Hervey Bay branch of the club in May last year, with a good handful of local kite flyers now meeting once a fortnight at the precinct.

Mr White extended an invitation to the Kites Queensland members to host one of their fly days in Hervey Bay to simply bring something new to the region.

He said about 10 members will bring with them massive whales and stingrays and a 100-foot crocodile.

"We're not selling kites or anything like that but to get a big club like that to Hervey Bay is great," Mr White said.

"It's important to have these things in Hervey Bay … it's not just all about fishing.

"It's just good to offer something different to people in the region."

If the fly day attracts enough attention, Mr White has high hopes of bringing something extra to the region for tourism and the community.

He said the Fraser Coast had the potential to host something similar to the Redcliffe KiteFest - a weekend of family fun, food, live entertainment and kite flying that attracts a crowd of thousands to Moreton Bay.

"If this goes well, we will talk to council and see if we can get a festival here.

"The Moreton Bay council injects hundreds and thousands of dollars to their major festival each year, including the kites.

"You never say never; We are far enough away to do that sort of thing and you never know."

The community is invited to come along to the free fly day on Sunday, March 29, from 10am.

Mr White will have some spare kites on hand for anyone interested in having a go, or just come along to watch.

Phone Mr White on 0412 308 710.