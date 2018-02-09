What is wrong with Mr Pitt and violent cat cruelty: letters

Does he believe it?

WHAT is wrong with Mr Pitt?

Does he truly believe what he is saying or just so arrogant that he can't admit when he has made a mistake, jumped before he's looked.

Demoted by his own party, what's the underlying message there?

There are already laws, processes and procedures in place to deal with any breaches relating to benefits recipients.

Of the four areas of concern that he promotes there is no data for how much or how it will aid those needing help our region. How many jobs has he created for this region, nay how many has he even spruiked for?

Far less than the 6500 people already doing it tough that he wants to denigrate even further. What of the hundreds of millions in public money going to a private company to administer this farce! Would that money not be better spent in front line services or in work creation programs?

This man is so far out of touch with reality it beggar's belief.

P HODGE

Fraser Coast

I wish I was there

WHEN I saw Wednesday's front page and looked at our own tortoise shell cat who turns 18 years old soon, I wish I was a witness to the appalling scene.

As the Fraser Coast Chronicle editor quoted in sn opinion piece previously there is rarely a situation that calls for violence, well that's in the same league as a 1930 penny.

If you had intervened, and judging how the guilty man would have reacted to your actions to save the cat, the violence would have been justified.

Three months is a long time in jail considering some other inmates might be sensitive about animal cruelty

MARK DICKFOS

Kawungan