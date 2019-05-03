What lie sent a man to jail for five days?

A man spent five days in custody after his then-girlfriend falsely accused him of strangling her during an argument.

A MAN was forced to spend five days in jail after his then-girlfriend lied to police that he savagely choked her during an argument.

For two months the teenage girl, who now lives in Mackay, maintained her deceit before coming clean to police and the courts.

"She alleged her then partner had strangled her to the point that he almost lifted her off the ground for 20 seconds," Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said.

About nine months after his arrest, and after he had been committed to the Gladstone District Court on strangulation charges, the case was dropped.

"The dishonesty strikes at the very core of our criminal justice system. His liberty was taken from him for five days, that is certainly a serious consequence," Ms Lawrence told Mackay District Court.

She was 17 when the incident occurred in February 2017 at Tannum Sands. Now 19, she pleaded guilty to making a false verified statement.

"They did have an argument, it did turn physical, there was no choking," defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan said.

"She thought that the complainant was going to ring the police about the fight, she decided to ring the police and get in first. Very immature actions consistent with her age at the time."

The teen, who has not been named, was sentenced as an adult because at the time of the offence she wasn't considered a child by law and faced up to seven years jail.

"In the end I think it's just too serious, a man has spent time in jail," Judge Paul Smith said, recording a conviction despite her clean criminal record.

"If you were an older person I would be sending you to actual jail. Your youth is what saves you today."

Judge Smith instead placed the girl on a 12-month probation order.