What the low pressure system will mean for the Fraser Coast

AS a low pressure system continues to brew off the Queensland coast a Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster has explained how it will impact the Fraser Coast.

Forecasters are closely monitoring a low pressure system in the Coral Sea which could develop into a cyclone off the coast on Tuesday.

The bureau's Adam Blazak said as the system approaches the coast there was a moderate chance of it forming into a tropical cyclone.

Despite this prediction, he said it would most likely continue as a low bringing possible gale force winds off the Fraser Coast.

The heavy showers are expected to hit off-shore, Mr Blazak said.

"We can expect a wind warning in the northern Fraser Coast tomorrow and Wednesday," Mr Blazak said.

"There is a fair bit of uncertainty as to where along the coast the low will approach and could be anywhere south of Mackay."

He said activity was expected to increase later in the week but it was too early to forecast just how much rain we could get.

"Showers are expected to move quite quickly which means there isn't a big chance of big totals that we've seen over the last week," Mr Blazak said.

John Smith, the Commodore for Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, advised people to stay off the water if winds were to reach 20 knots or more.

"It makes the seas quite dangerous, boats can get swamped or roll over and this is when injuries happen," Mr Smith said.

"If you're already out on the water and it looks like it's going to get nasty, come home."

If you're in trouble on the water, Mr Smith advised boaties to call 000 or set an epirb.

He also emphasised the importance of logging on with VMR before heading out on the water.