What made council’s list from community panel suggestions

Hervey Bay Esplanade and foreshore plan — (L) Danni Krohn, Tianna Raines, Kris Cox and Ainsleigh and Arthur, 8 myths, Wilson at Scarness Beach.

A NETTED swimming enclosure is off the cards for the Esplanade’s 20-year vision but other suggestions, including a permanent ferris wheel, haven’t been ruled out.

Council documents on the “operational response” to the recommendations of a community panel reveal a breakdown of points to be used as guides during the Hervey Bay Esplanade Master Plan process.

Audiovisual information guides on walking trails were approved to be considered but an additional boardwalk in Scarness’s woodland area was dismissed because assessments had shown the area was narrow and too close to the existing shared path.

Ideas to increase attractiveness and tourism including a solar-driven, rubber- wheeled trackless train to take people from the far end of the Urangan Pier to the Waterpark, a floating pontoon of food carts or a marine animal maze, whale-a-coaster slide or permanent ferris wheel remain on the list.

The council did not support another amenities block near Kehlet St because a new amenities block near the intersection of Inman St was recently installed.

The upgrade boat ramp beside Hervey Bay Sailing Club will also not be considered due to the ramp being updated in recent years and it still meets “safety standards to (the) council’s knowledge”.

A playground at Pier Park was rejected due to “limited land capacity due to existing regular uses”.

However recommendations for an extension on the end of the Urangan Pier to bring back to original historical length to attract cruise ships was supported.

An app for tourists with Esplanade information was endorsed, along with free public Wi-Fi and charging stations for electric vehicles.

Support was also garnered for planter boxes along shopping precincts, alleyway heritage-themed murals and marine life sculptures.

A one-way traffic flow and 40km/h limit from Elizabeth St to Urangan and around to King St and/or Hisbiscus St to ease traffic congestion and parking will be considered as well as drop-off zones in high usages areas to free up parking.

The planning recommendation to not allow more buildings on the beach side of the Esplanade will be considered, but the council did not support caravan parks to be retained in their current locations because they would be “the subject of a Council Report”.