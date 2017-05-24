What makes a good neighbour on the Fraser Coast

IT looks like there are some pretty cool neighbours on the Fraser Coast.

From neighbours who are chefs right through to neighbours you can reply on to look after the house and water the garden when you're not home.

We did a shout out on Facebook asking what makes a good neighbour.

Zjena Kljinskovic is lucky enough to have a chef as a neighbour who cooks for her family when she works nights - and it's a pretty impressive menu.

"Peanut butter pretzel cheesecake with pavlova on top. Slow crooked pulled beef. Thai green curries," she said.

Jodie Tangikara said a good neighbour was one who was always there for support and always up for a chat as well someone willing to share meals.

She did a shout-out to her 'awesome' neighbours.

"We love sharing home cooked meals and supporting each other where we can," she said.

"Thanks Nadine, Melinda, Ash J Maggs and Steven for being awesome neighbours."

Tiffany D'Arcy said good neighbours are mindful neighbours.

Robert Reakes thinks a good neighbour minds their own business unless asked for an opinion.

Greg Woodward believes good neighbours should keep their yap dogs inside the house.

Cindy Ann thinks a good neighbour is there if needed and invisible every other day.

Chronicle reader Sandy Hazel thinks she has the best neighbours.

We have the best neighbours, I feel truely blessed to live where we do.