What makes the Bay’s viral bin sensation work

People from across the world have been sharing videos and photos of themselves dressed up to take the rubbish out. PHOTO: Contributed.

People from across the world have been sharing videos and photos of themselves dressed up to take the rubbish out. PHOTO: Contributed.

IT TAKES an army of nearly 30 people to maintain the integrity of Hervey Bay’s viral bin day challenge.

The Bin Isolation Outing page was created on March 28 as a joke among friends, who dared each other to dress up and share photos of themselves wheeling their bins out for the rubbish truck.

But the weekly activity very quickly caught the attention and imagination of international Facebook users fighting the boredom brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing regulations.

The page’s membership skyrocketed past the one million mark in less than a month.

Its creator, Danielle Askew, said she spends all her free time moderating posts before they go public on the page.

“It is really important for me to maintain the page and keep it family-friendly, especially because I am a kindergarten teacher,” she said.

More than 1-million people have joined a Hervey Bay Facebook page encouraging people to dress up when they take their rubbish bins out. PHOTO: Contributed.

Ms Askew said about 28 of her friends help moderate the posts made to the page.

At any given time there are about 1000 photos, videos and comments awaiting the team’s approval.

“We only allow original content as far as possible and posts that are offensive or copied off other platforms won’t get the green light,” Ms Askew said.

She said she wanted the page to remain a place where families could spend time together, either by viewing the content or creating their own.

“People are really using their imaginations and it is great to see. Little skits are being put on and there are more and more videos,” she said.

Taking the rubbish out can be a formal affair. PHOTO: Contributed.

It is not all fun and games, though.

Ms Askew said the page was born during a health crisis and it is vital that it spreads the appropriate message.

“We don’t allow photos or videos of people inside bins because that is not hygienic.’’

She said it was also important that members’ newsfeeds were not clogged with irrelevant content.

“We want people to keep coming back so we make sure derogatory comments or posts with swear words or obscenities are restricted and people are reflected having fun,” she said.

This Tinana resident cannot wait to hit the surf again. PHOTO: Contributed.

When asked if the behind-the scenes work was worth all the trouble, Ms Askew said she would do it all again.

“I never knew it would get this big, but it’s making people happy and that’s what I love,” she said.

Once all coronavirus regulations are a thing of the past, Ms Askew expects the page’s numbers to drop slightly but she hopes the challenge will remain an active one.

“We have created a little community,’’ she said.