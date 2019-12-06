What mayor thinks of election watchdog

QUESTIONS have been raised on the Fraser Coast over the independence and effectiveness of an electoral watchdog body, launched on Wednesday.

Funded by the Local Government Association of Queensland, The Independent Council Election Observer has been established to expose claims of false or deceptive campaign material in the lead up to the March 28 elections.

Led by retired District Court and Planning and Environment Court Judge John Robertson with a staff of three, the ICEO claims it will operate “at arm’s length” from the LGAQ through a service company owned by the senior partners of Brisbane law firm King and Company.

“Our aim is to promote truth, accuracy and a level playing field in the council elections, to give voters more confidence and certainty around the claims that are made,” Mr Robertson said.

Claims or pledges referred to the ICEO by candidates and self-initiated investigations will be fact-checked, ideally within 48 hours, and the results published on its website and social media platforms, he said.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour questioned the effectiveness of the watchdog body and the timeliness of its responses considering the fast-moving pace of election campaigns.

Cr Seymour said he’d not found anything contentious in either the 2016 election, when he ran for Division 10 unopposed, nor in the 2018 by-election that would have warranted a complaint.

“The public is not interested in slanging matches. They want to see positive plans and good proposals,” he said.

“I can’t see it will be an effective use of time.”

Local government anti-corruption advocate Jannean Dean does support having an election watchdog but questioned the independence of ICEO, given it was funded by LGAQ, will be operated through King and Company which has long held ties to LGAQ and the ICEO website was owned by LGAQ Digital Services.

“I think it’s proven people can’t be trusted,” she said.

“There’s something wrong with local government. It’s a hotbed of corruption – that’s the perception people have of it.”

“I would applaud the appointment of an independent election watchdog to monitor councils and elected officials attracting public complaint and concerns throughout an election period, however the ICEO IMOATT does not cut it and is not independent, all the while being funded by the LGAQ.”

In the 2016 election there were 41 candidates for either councillor or mayor of Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mr Robertson urged candidates to use the ICEO to keep each other in check.