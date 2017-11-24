What M'boro candidates said about health services

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

WITH Hervey Bay Hospital getting a $44 million upgrade, what's in store for Maryborough?



Independent Roger Currie said he believed there should be free travel provided to the Bay if health services in Maryborough were not brought up to the same standard.



The LNP's Richard Kingston said his party would continue to work with the local health service to ensure Maryborough did not miss out.



One Nation candidate James Hansen has pledged to bring a maternity ward back to Maryborough.



MP Bruce Saunders said $8 million already being spent to provide electrical maintenance, ward upgrades, two operating theatres working five days a week and returned pathology services.



A $10 million commitment has also been made to upgrade Maryborough Hospital's emergency department and specialist outpatients consultancy rooms.

