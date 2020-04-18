Menu
Queensland Labor and the State Opposition are split over the COVID rent proposals, due to go before parliament next week.
News

What MPs, Opposition say about rent relief proposal

Blake Antrobus
18th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
RENT relief proposals should be mindful of the state’s hundreds of property owners, Maryborough’s Labor MP says.

Ahead of parliament debating the proposed rent protections brought about by coronavirus, Bruce Saunders said any changes should be balanced for landlords and tenants alike.

“We’ve got to make sure everyone is looked after,” Mr Saunders said.

“The people who own those houses have mortgages; for many of them that’s their sole income.

“Property managers are the people being caught in the middle … I think it’s got to be balanced.”

Mr Saunders said more consultation was needed before the changes were passed.

The State Opposition has slammed the proposed changes as “unfair” and called for them to be scrapped.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the laws would “smash our property industry like a sledgehammer”.

“(They will) scare off future investors and force mum and dad property investors to cop all the financial pain,” Ms Frecklington said.

“We are all in this together and everybody agrees that tenants need protection through this crisis.

“But Queensland’s proposed rental laws are the most draconian and unfair in the country.”

The State Government’s proposals include a freeze on evictions for six months, a waiver on rental payments and a ban on non-essential inspections and maintenance

bruce saunders coronavirus deb frecklington investment property labor lnp queensland parliament queensland politics rent
Fraser Coast Chronicle

