What our Coast MPs think about euthanasia

WHEN it comes to the subject of voluntary euthanasia, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders says it wasn't just Queensland falling behind, but Australia as a whole.

Mr Saunders has publicly shown his support for voluntary euthanasia and believed the option came down to personal choice.

"My personal view is if the family and people are suffering and want to choose voluntary euthanasia, it's their choice and they should be allowed to do it," he said.

"I think a conversation needs to be had."

With the introduction of a new group in the Wide Bay, Mr Saunders said it was the perfect way to start a conversation.

A Bundaberg woman recently took on the roles of Wide Bay and Bundaberg/Burnett electorate co-ordinator for Dying with Dignity Queensland.

"It all comes down to involving the community and letting people have their say on the matter," Mr Saunders said.

"There's always going to be people who are strongly against it and believe when there's life, there's hope and we can't take that away but that is how they feel."

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen was contacted for comment but was unable to provide a response by deadline.