What our pollies said on voluntary euthanasia

EUTHANASIA: is there middle ground in this ongoing debate?

EUTHANASIA: is there middle ground in this ongoing debate? KatarzynaBialasiewicz

HAVING witnessed family members live with extreme pain from cancer, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders openly supports voluntary euthanasia believing it should be "an individual's choice".

"It's something I've always believed in," he said.

"If you have seen someone dying, like I have, you think there should be some avenue available."

As of 2017, 16 Queensland MPs have publicly shown support for voluntary euthanasia, according to Dying with Dignity Queensland.

When approached for comment, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen refused to give his stance on the subject, however believed the decision should be up to the people.

"Should there ever be a Bill, it would be referred through the parliamentary committee processes for discussions (for and against) and back to the House for determinations," he said.

"The parliamentary committee would ask the public for submissions on the issue so everyone would have an opportunity to be heard."

Hervey Bay Labor candidate, Adrian Tantari, said he strongly supported voluntary euthanasia having watched his father go from "strong to an individual wracked with cancer" and pass away at 46.

"If he had an opportunity then, in the late 1970s, to end his life he would have done so," Mr Tantari said. "I'm in support of voluntary euthanasia as long as there are appropriate safety measures in place."

Hervey Bay One Nation candidate, Damian Huxham, said he "wholeheartedly" supported the cause after watching someone he knew suffer with a terminal illness.

"No on should have to suffer as much as those who would choose to opt for euthanasia," Mr Huxham said.

Maryborough One Nation candidate, James Hansen, said although he was unsure of his position, he did believe in the freedom of choice and discussions need to be had.