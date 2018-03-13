Large waves could hit Coast as potential cyclone looms

WAVES as high as 4m could hit the Fraser Coast by Tuesday night as the threat of a cyclone looms.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning from Sandy Cape down to the NSW border as a tropical low 1,240km north east of the Sunshine Coast continued to move south-west.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said the tropical low would move to coastal areas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing strong winds.

"The tropical low will pass hundreds of kilometres off shore but will bring strong rain and wind," Mr Narramore said.

"We're talking strong to gale force winds.

"We have a damaging surf warning where we could see waves approach four metres and get big swells from the south south-east."

Higgins Storm Chasing said in a post on Facebook an area of moderate vertical wind shear was preventing the potential cyclone from intensifying.

"During Wednesday, moderate vertical wind shear is likely to continue to impact the upper half of the system though the low level circulation centre may gain slight intensity," the post said.

"South East winds will increase along the Central and South East QLD coasts as will scattered showers and dangerous surf."

Anyone planning on partaking in activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming in areas including Capricornia Coast, Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast waters and Gold Coast waters are urged to postpone or reschedule their plans.

Mr Narramore said Hervey Bay was more protected than areas further south including Rainbow Beach and areas east or south of the Fraser Coast due to Fraser Island.

"On the western side of Fraser Island or Hervey Bay won't have anywhere near as much impact east or south of the Fraser Coast," he said.

Surf Life Saving Queensland issued the following advice: