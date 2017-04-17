What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

IT'S one of Australia's favourite long weekends and often enough motivation for residents to hit the road or recuperate at home.

Heading back to work or school can be tough after the Easter break.

Those heading back to work tomorrow don't need to stress, with the next public holiday only a week away.

Queenslanders will get a day off for Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25 and more time off work the following month when the state marks Labor Day on Monday, May 1.

Just a few weeks' later Ipswich residents will get the day off for Ipswich Show on Friday, May 19.

Those in Brisbane will get the show day off for the Ekka on Wednesday, August 16.

There are three more public holidays Queenslanders can look forward to in 2017, including: