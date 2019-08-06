What residents will do to stop second casino

SOUTHPORT residents say they will consider a class action as they consult lawyers about their campaign to stop a potential second casino in Carey Park.

Resident group leader Eddy Sarroff played the legal card as the Government intends to stick by the project for the long haul with the appointment of a Gold Coast project manager.

Aerial view of Carey Park at Southport. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

"We are looking at our legal options," Mr Sarroff said. "I've had a few people happy to say they will throw some money at it.

"If a consortium is going to spend $2 million on its bid, they could find they will be facing a class action."

Mr Sarroff represents the high-rise apartment owners who have staged protests against public land at Carey Park fronting the Broadwater Parklands being in the mix for a casino site.

The State Government is refusing to release the 11 secret sites outlined in a confidential report by consultants discussed by city councillors in a closed session.

Former Gold Coast councillor Eddy Sarroff rallying against a proposed second casino

But Carey Park is considered to be among the top three, and developers say no other location on the Coast can compete with the size of the site and its link to light rail and the Broadwater.

"We want the proponents to know what is ahead," Mr Sarroff said. "It may become entangled in a legal battle. The community is ready to take its fight to another level."

The former city councillor is confident residents can, if required, stage a strong case in the planning court given Southport's Priority Development Area (PDA) ruled out "adult entertainment" for the CBD.

Residents in the planning court could also argue that a majority of councillors in October 2017 voted not to include the state-owned sites fronting Australia Fair.

But debate in the council chambers in November last year saw a council backflip with a majority ensuring the State-owned Carey Park remains in play for the potential $2 billion project.

Labor has shown its hand in long-term promotion of global tourism hubs (GTH) by advertising for a project manager.

The position is described as "multidisciplinary role responsible for the full life cycle of the Gold Coast GTH project".

The job duration is for "two years with a possible extension".