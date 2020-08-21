What sparked man’s abusive text tirade

A SERIES of abusive text messages landed a man before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The 23-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard he sent a series of texts to his former partner, calling her a c**t, a d**khead and a lazy piece of s**t.

When he spoke to police, he admitted the texts were abusive, the court heard.

The court heard the two shared a young child and he became upset when she told him she intended to move away.

The man was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.