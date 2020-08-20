What sugar mill closure would mean for M’boro

THE region’s cane growing community increasingly believes this could be the last year of operation for the Maryborough Sugar Mill.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Maryborough Canegrowers chairman Jeff Atkinson shared their concerns about the future of the mill this week.

It comes after MSF Sugar sold more than 5000 hectares of cane land to Australian company Rural Funds Management for $81.1 million.

MSF Sugar says the mill is not part of the major sale of cane farming land.

The settlement is expected to go ahead in October and the company has confirmed it will be converting more than 2000 hectares of cane land to growing macadamia nuts.

So what would that mean for the community?

The sugar mill is one of Maryborough’s biggest employers.

About 60 jobs would be lost if the mill closed.

If MSF Sugar did choose to close the mill after this year’s crush, they would still need to honour its cane supply agreement with growers until the end of the 2022 season.

The company is required to crush the cane or assist with it being crushed elsewhere.

Many in the cane community believe the region’s cane will be crushed at Isis Central Sugar Mill next year.

Of the 90 growers that supply the mill, a number come from the Sunshine Coast region.

Mr Atkinson told ABC Wide Bay he believed the Isis mill was too far for those growers.

“That’ll be an issue for MSF to sort out but long-term that’s not a viable option to bring the cane that far north,” he said.

“It’s a low-value product so once you start putting a huge freight cost on, it doesn’t stack up.”

The mill has been operating in Maryborough for 126 years.

A spokesman from MSF Sugar said there was no update on the future of the mill at this time.

“This season’s crush remains the priority,” he said.