What the cold snap will mean for the Fraser Coast

TEMPERATURES are set to dip into the single digits in Maryborough later this week as a cold snap hits the state.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said the colder weather would reach the Fraser Coast on Friday with well below average April minimum temperatures forecast for Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Friday is set to be the coolest morning with a chilly eight degrees expected in Maryborough, which is more than half the minimum average for the Heritage City.

In Hervey Bay we can expect 10 degrees on Friday.

Mr Paech said a trough would move through the South East on Thursday brining with it very cool and dry south westerly winds.

Another factor is the clear skies.

"We're not expecting cloud cover which will mean any heat will escape into the evening hours," Mr Paech said.

The cool weather could continue through until the weekend.

Mr Paech said the cooler winds were expected to push further north into the weekend.

We can expect minimums to climb to 13 degrees in Maryborough on Sunday and 15 degrees in Hervey Bay.

