What the cyclone will mean for the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 24th Mar 2017 10:25 AM Updated: 10:26 AM
Disaster management groups plan to hold briefings today to assess the threat.
Disaster management groups plan to hold briefings today to assess the threat.

THE only real chance the Fraser Coast has of getting any decent rainfall is if the tropical system that's expected to form into a cyclone moves further south.

At this stage the Bureau of Meteorology isn't expecting a change in direction for the tropical low which is forecast to develop into a cyclone between Sunday and Tuesday.

BOM forecaster Lauren Pattie said the system was expected to cross the coast between Cooktown and Bowen, most likely on Monday.

Disaster teams will hold crisis talks today as a tropical cyclone shapes to hit north Queensland by early next week.

Shower activity on the Fraser Coast is due to ease on Sunday, with an increased chance of showers on Monday.

Ms Pattie said the system is expected to track inland to the west on Tuesday.

If the system heads further south, which isn't likely, it could bring more shower activity to the region.

The community is being advised to keep up with tracking of the system and any further warnings through the BOM website.

Do you have family and friends further north you're worried about? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Topics:  cyclone fcweather tropical low weather

