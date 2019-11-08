Menu
Marigurim Yalaam Indigenous Corporation Community Justice Group meeting in progress at their temporary office in Scrub Hill Farm.
What the indigenous Bay justice group have planned in the future

Jessica Lamb
8th Nov 2019 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM having two support staff at the court to eventually establishing a Murri Court, the Marigurim Yalaam indigenous Corporation Community Justice Group knows what they want in the future.

Starting in January, the group will have two elders present at the Hervey Bay courthouse for Magistrates Court on Thursdays and Fridays for Children’s Court

“Court can be intimidating, especially for indigenous offenders who are scared of the unknown and might not know what to do,” the group’s founder Eileen Clarke said. “We will make sure we have people there to support them.”

The group has had two major success stories so far, and in the words of group member Aunty Marlene Munro are on the “right track”.

“We need to get started now because of the amount of offenders in our justice system,” she said.

“We don’t want to see them progress to more serious crime and we don’t want to see them in jail. If there is something to help them out there, then we want to connect them.”

