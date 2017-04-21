What the locals have been catching on the Fraser Coast

ABOVE: Beau Knight got onto some great fish over the weekend, this bream went 38cm.

I HOPE everyone enjoyed the Easter break, it was spectacular weather for fishing and camping.

Let's check out what the locals have been catching. It's time for this week's fishing report....

Pelagic action throughout the Great Sandy Straits with mac tuna up to 5kg schooling up in numbers and smashing the bait balls on the surface.

Also swimming with them are Queenfish. Both are taking metal slugs.

Quality tailor have been landed in Poona Creek over the full moon measuring up to 50cm.

Plenty of sand crabs are still on the move and small patches of prawns have been present within the estuaries and straits.

The Mary River has started to cool down and our winter species are starting to show up. Monstrous bream around 40cm have been landed on strip bait or mullet gut.

Just as a follow-up on the "one of a kind” Alvey reel that was being auctioned off at the Poona fishing comp - lucky winner Paul was the highest bidder at $1570.

It really was an amazing comp this year. Thank you to everyone who was involved.